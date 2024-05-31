News & Insights

Stocks

Continental Aerospace Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 31, 2024 — 05:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Continental Aerospace Technologies Holding Ltd. (HK:0232) has released an update.

Continental Aerospace Technologies Holding Ltd. announced that all proposed resolutions were approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024. Key resolutions included the re-election of executive Directors, the authorization of the Board to fix Directors’ remuneration, and the approval of a final dividend payment and the reappointment of Ernst & Young as the auditor. The company also received mandates to repurchase and issue new shares, with overwhelming support from shareholders.

For further insights into HK:0232 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.