Continental Aerospace Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Continental Aerospace Technologies Holding Ltd. announced that all proposed resolutions were approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024. Key resolutions included the re-election of executive Directors, the authorization of the Board to fix Directors’ remuneration, and the approval of a final dividend payment and the reappointment of Ernst & Young as the auditor. The company also received mandates to repurchase and issue new shares, with overwhelming support from shareholders.

