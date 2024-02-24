ContextLogic (WISH) Price Target Increased by 28.89% to 7.40

The average one-year price target for ContextLogic (NasdaqGS:WISH) has been revised to 7.40 / share. This is an increase of 28.89% from the prior estimate of 5.74 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.56 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.25% from the latest reported closing price of 6.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in ContextLogic. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WISH is 0.06%, an increase of 37.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.12% to 11,891K shares. The put/call ratio of WISH is 1.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Formation8 GP holds 995K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 866K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 560K shares, representing an increase of 35.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WISH by 85.04% over the last quarter.

GGV Capital holds 857K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 619K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 610K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 610K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WISH by 37.30% over the last quarter.

ContextLogic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ContextLogic Inc., doing business as Wish.com, provides e-commerce services. The Company helps merchants to reach customers, as well as enable users to personalize shopping and find the products. Wish serves customers worldwide.

