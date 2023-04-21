ContextLogic Spikes 41% On Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) shares are gaining more than 41 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced yesterday that its Board has authorized to repurchase up to $50 million in shares of its Class A common stock.

The repurchase program will be effective through December 31, 2023.

Currently, shares are at $10.10, up 41.64 percent from the previous close of $7.18 on a volume of 9,004,239.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.