News & Insights

Markets
WISH

ContextLogic Spikes 41% On Share Buyback

April 21, 2023 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) shares are gaining more than 41 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced yesterday that its Board has authorized to repurchase up to $50 million in shares of its Class A common stock.

The repurchase program will be effective through December 31, 2023.

Currently, shares are at $10.10, up 41.64 percent from the previous close of $7.18 on a volume of 9,004,239.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WISH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.