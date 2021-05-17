ContextLogic Inc.'s (NASDAQ:WISH) Profit Outlook

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at ContextLogic Inc.'s (NASDAQ:WISH) future prospects. ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$745m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$807m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is ContextLogic's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 11 of the American Online Retail analysts is that ContextLogic is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$56m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 63% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGS:WISH Earnings Per Share Growth May 17th 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of ContextLogic's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that ContextLogic has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

