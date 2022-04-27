ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) closed at $1.70, marking a -1.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.21% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 32.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 8.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ContextLogic Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2022. In that report, analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $212.73 million, down 72.44% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.43 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.56% and -46.88%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ContextLogic Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 14.57% higher. ContextLogic Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

