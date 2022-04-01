ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) closed the most recent trading day at $2.28, moving +1.33% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 14.21% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.75% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ContextLogic Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $211.19 million, down 72.64% from the prior-year quarter.

WISH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.50 per share and revenue of $1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.28% and -51.87%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ContextLogic Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.31% higher within the past month. ContextLogic Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

