ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) closed at $5.21, marking no change from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.38%.

WISH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 10, 2021.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.66 per share and revenue of $2.3 billion, which would represent changes of +88.76% and -9.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for WISH should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. WISH is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

