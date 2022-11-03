ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) closed at $0.69, marking a -1.18% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.06% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 18.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.94% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ContextLogic Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 9, 2022. In that report, analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. to post earnings of -$0.16 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 220%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $119.04 million, down 67.65% from the year-ago period.

WISH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.64 per share and revenue of $629.29 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.28% and -69.82%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ContextLogic Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ContextLogic Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

