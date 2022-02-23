ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) closed at $2.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.95% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.84%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.87% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.96% in that time.

ContextLogic Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 96.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $303.63 million, down 61.76% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ContextLogic Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ContextLogic Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

