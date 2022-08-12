ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Analysts Are Cutting Their Estimates: Here's What You Need To Know

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 4.6% to US$1.66 in the week after its latest second-quarter results. Revenues of US$134m fell short of estimates by 13%, but statutory losses were tightly controlled, with the per-share loss of US$0.13 being 15% smaller than consensus predictions. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

After the latest results, the consensus from ContextLogic's five analysts is for revenues of US$716.3m in 2022, which would reflect a disturbing 27% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are forecast to balloon 71% to US$0.70 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$907.1m and US$0.62 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue outlook while also expecting losses per share to increase.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$3.09, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on ContextLogic, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$7.20 and the most bearish at US$1.50 per share. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely different views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing that stands out from these estimates is that shrinking revenues are expected to moderate over the period ending 2022 compared to the historical decline of 65% per annum over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 13% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect ContextLogic to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple ContextLogic analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - ContextLogic has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

