ContextLogic Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 12, 2025

ContextLogic Inc. will announce Q4 2024 results on March 12, 2025, followed by a conference call with executives.

Quiver AI Summary

ContextLogic Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on March 12, 2025, after market close. Following the release, CEO Rishi Bajaj and Chairman Ted Goldthorpe will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the results and a recent strategic investment by BC Partners. Interested parties can access the call by registering online, which will provide dial-in details. The company cautions that forward-looking statements during the call carry risks and uncertainties, and actual outcomes may vary. ContextLogic, which is publicly traded, had previously sold most of its operating assets and liabilities in April 2024.

Potential Positives

ContextLogic is reporting its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, indicating a commitment to transparency and accountability with shareholders.

The live conference call and webcast offer an opportunity for direct engagement with leadership, enhancing shareholder communication.

The recent strategic investment and commitment by BC Partners suggests renewed confidence in the company's direction and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

The announcement highlights that ContextLogic has already completed the sale of substantially all of its operating assets and liabilities, indicating a significant reduction in its operational scope.

The forward-looking statements section notes that actual results may differ materially, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's future performance.

FAQ

When will ContextLogic report its financial results?

ContextLogic will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 12, 2025.

How can I join the live conference call?

Interested participants can register using the online form to receive the dial-in number and unique PIN.

Who will be presenting at the conference call?

CEO Rishi Bajaj and Chairman Ted Goldthorpe will present during the live call.

Where can I find the webcast for the financial results?

The webcast link will be available on ContextLogic’s investor relations website.

What is ContextLogic's recent strategic investment?

BC Partners made a strategic investment and commitment into ContextLogic Holdings, LLC, which will be discussed during the call.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LOGC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $LOGC stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



OAKLAND, Calif., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContextLogic Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGC), (“ContextLogic,” the “Company,” “we” or “our”) today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after the close of market on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. ContextLogic’s CEO Rishi Bajaj and its Chairman Ted Goldthorpe will host a live conference call and webcast for shareholders, analysts and portfolio managers that afternoon at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT. Mr. Bajaj and Mr. Goldthorpe will briefly discuss the company’s fourth quarter results as well as provide additional commentary on the recently announced strategic investment and commitment made by BC Partners into ContextLogic Holdings, LLC.





Information about the company’s financial results, including a link to the live webcast and replay will be made available on the company’s investor relations website at



https://ir.contextlogicinc.com



. The live conference call may be accessed by registering using



this online form



. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call.





Please note that comments made during this call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. For more information on the factors that could influence results, please refer to the company’s SEC filings.





About ContextLogic





ContextLogic Inc. is a publicly traded company that previously completed the sale of substantially all of its operating assets and liabilities in April 2024. For more information on ContextLogic, please visit ir.contextlogicinc.com.







Investor Relations:









Lucy Simon, ContextLogic











ir@contextlogicinc.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.