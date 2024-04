(RTTNews) - Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) Monday said it has submitted Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to start a first-in-human clinical study of its drug candidate CTIM-76.

The company plans to initiate a Phase 1 study to evaluate CTIM-76 in patients with gynecologic and testicular cancers.

