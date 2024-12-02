Context Therapeutics Secures Funding for Cancer Therapy Pipeline

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Context Therapeutics Inc. has entered a $75 million sales agreement with Leerink Partners LLC, offering common stock to fund its T Cell Engager pipeline, which targets solid tumors like ovarian and lung cancers. The promising assets include CTIM-76 and CT-95, which show efficacy and safety in preclinical models. The company is well-capitalized, with recent $100M financing, aiming for clinical proof-of-concept by 2025, appealing to those interested in innovative cancer therapies and financial growth opportunities.

