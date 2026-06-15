Context Therapeutics Reports Encouraging Early Responses In Phase 1 Trial Of CTIM-76

(RTTNews) - Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) announced encouraging interim results from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of CTIM-76, showing early signs of anti-tumor activity in patients with heavily pretreated ovarian cancer.

Platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) is one of the hardest gynecologic cancers to treat, with many patients progressing through multiple therapies and facing limited options. The company noted that most patients in the study had already received several prior treatments, including antibody-drug conjugates, checkpoint inhibitors, VEGF therapies, and DNA repair agents.

Early Signs of Activity in a Difficult-to-Treat Population

As of May 29, 2026 data cutoff, CTIM-76 Phase 1 study demonstrated promising activity at active dose levels of 140µg to 280µg:

-29% (2 of 7) of evaluable ovarian cancer patients achieved confirmed partial responses.

-57% (4 of 7) achieved disease control

-Several patients-maintained benefit for six months or longer.

These results are notable given that patients had received a median of seven prior lines of therapy, highlighting the unmet need in this population.

Study Design and Patient Enrollment

The interim results come from the Phase 1a dose-escalation portion of the CTIM-76 study, which has enrolled 21 patients across dose levels ranging from 22.5µg to 560µg weekly. This incudes:

-14 patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

-4 with testicular cancer.

-3 with endometrial cancer.

The highest dose, 560µg, exceeded target exposure and was not advanced further.

Safety Profile Appears Manageable

Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS), a known risk with T-cell engagers, was limited to Grade 1 in 11% of ovarian cancer patients, suggesting a manageable safety profile at active doses.

Next Steps in Development

Context plans to transition CTIM-76 to a once- every-three weeks (Q3W) dosing schedule in the second half of 2026. A Phase 1b dose-expansion study is expected to begin in 2027.

CTIM-76 has also received FDA Fast Track Designation for PROC, reflecting the significant need for new treatment options.

Management Commentary

CEO Martin Lehr said the company is encouraged by CTIM-76's emerging profile, noting its activity and tolerability in a patient group with limited treatment options.

CNTX has traded between $0.56 and $3.26 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (June 12, 2026) at $1.39, down 2.11%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $1.40, up 0.80%.

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