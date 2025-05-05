Context Therapeutics Inc. Appoints Dr. Karen Smith as Interim Chief Medical Officer

Context Therapeutics appoints Dr. Karen Smith as interim CMO, replacing Dr. Claudio Dansky Ullmann effective May 10, 2025.

Context Therapeutics Inc. announced the appointment of Dr. Karen Smith as interim Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately, following the departure of Dr. Claudio Dansky Ullmann on May 10, 2025. Dr. Smith, who has been on the company's Board since 2024 and has extensive experience in biopharmaceuticals, will oversee key responsibilities to ensure continuity in clinical development while a search for a permanent CMO is conducted. CEO Martin Lehr expressed confidence in Dr. Smith's leadership and expertise during this transition. Context Therapeutics focuses on advancing T cell engaging bispecific antibodies for solid tumors, with an innovative portfolio including several therapeutic candidates.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Dr. Karen Smith as interim Chief Medical Officer ensures continuity in the company's clinical development programs during a transition period.

Dr. Smith brings over 20 years of biopharmaceutical experience, enhancing the company’s leadership with her proven track record in drug development.

Her dual role as interim CMO and Board member allows for strategic alignment and guidance in advancing the company's pipeline of T cell engaging bispecific antibodies.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of an interim Chief Medical Officer may indicate instability or a lack of continuity in leadership, which can raise concerns among investors and stakeholders.

High-profile departure of the previous CMO could suggest internal challenges or dissatisfaction within the executive team.

The reliance on a dual-role interim CMO during a transitional period might affect the company's focus and strategic direction in clinical development programs.

FAQ

Who is the new interim Chief Medical Officer of Context Therapeutics?

Dr. Karen Smith has been appointed as the interim Chief Medical Officer of Context Therapeutics.

What experience does Dr. Karen Smith bring to Context Therapeutics?

Dr. Smith has over 20 years of experience in drug development and leadership roles in biopharmaceutical companies.

Why did Dr. Claudio Dansky Ullmann leave Context Therapeutics?

Dr. Claudio Dansky Ullmann is leaving the Company effective May 10, 2025, but the specific reasons were not disclosed.

What are T cell engaging bispecific antibodies?

T cell engaging bispecific antibodies are innovative therapeutics designed to direct T cells to attack solid tumors.

How can I find more information about Context Therapeutics?

For more information, visit Context Therapeutics' website at www.contexttherapeutics.com or follow them on social media.

PHILADELPHIA, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Context Therapeutics Inc. (“Context” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: CNTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing T cell engaging bispecific antibodies for solid tumors, today announced Dr. Karen Smith, MD, PhD, MBA, LLM as interim Chief Medical Officer (“CMO”). Dr. Smith replaces Dr. Claudio Dansky Ullmann, who will be leaving the Company effective May 10, 2025. Dr. Smith will continue in a dual capacity as interim CMO and a member of the Company’s Board of Directors (“Board”) while the Company conducts a search for a new, full-time CMO. Dr. Smith will take over key responsibilities on an interim basis, ensuring continuity in strategic guidance for the Company’s clinical development programs.





Dr. Smith has served on Context’s Board since 2024 and is a biopharmaceutical thought leader with over 20 years of experience bringing drugs into the clinic and through commercialization. She was previously Global Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and has also held senior leadership roles at Allergan, AstraZeneca, and Bristol Myers Squibb.





“As we take the next steps in advancing our pipeline, I am delighted to have Karen’s support and leadership. Karen’s experience in drug development will make her guidance invaluable through this transition,” said Martin Lehr, CEO of Context. “I am grateful to Claudio for his contributions to Context.”







About Context Therapeutics®







Context Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTX) is a biopharmaceutical company advancing T cell engaging (“TCE”) bispecific antibodies for solid tumors. Context is building an innovative portfolio of TCE bispecific therapeutics, including CTIM-76, a Claudin 6 x CD3 TCE, CT-95, a Mesothelin x CD3 TCE, and CT-202, a Nectin-4 x CD3 TCE. Context is headquartered in Philadelphia. For more information, please visit



www.contexttherapeutics.com



or follow the Company on



X



(formerly Twitter) and



LinkedIn



.







Forward-looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, including words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “look forward,” “plan,” “intend,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are forward-looking statements. These include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the potential benefits, characteristics, safety and side effect profile of our product candidates, (ii) continuity in the Company’s clinical development programs, (iii) the likelihood data will support future development, and (iv) the likelihood of obtaining regulatory approval for our product candidates. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and we therefore cannot assure you that our plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.







Investor Relations Contact:







Jennifer Minai-Azary





Chief Financial Officer





Context Therapeutics Inc.





IR@contexttherapeutics.com



