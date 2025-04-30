Context Therapeutics Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Supporting Unique Binding Mechanism of CT-95 and Progress in Phase 1 Clinical Trial

Preclinical data reveals CT-95's unique binding to mesothelin, supporting its Phase 1 clinical trial in solid tumors.

Quiver AI Summary

Context Therapeutics Inc. announced promising preclinical data for their bispecific antibody, CT-95, which targets mesothelin and is designed to treat cancers such as pancreatic, ovarian, and mesothelioma. The data, presented at the AACR Annual Meeting 2025, highlights CT-95's unique binding capabilities that allow it to selectively attach to mesothelin-expressing cancer cells while avoiding interference from shed mesothelin found in the blood and tumor environment. The results indicate that CT-95 is highly active, well tolerated, and can activate T cells without causing widespread cytokine release. The company has recently initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial for CT-95 and plans to release initial clinical data in mid-2026.

Potential Positives

Preclinical data indicates that CT-95 selectively binds to a unique region of mesothelin-expressing tumors, which may enhance its efficacy in treating these cancers.

CT-95 demonstrates the ability to avoid the impact of shed mesothelin, addressing a common challenge in the development of mesothelin-targeted therapies.

The first patient has been successfully dosed in the Phase 1 clinical trial of CT-95, marking a significant step forward in the clinical development of this therapy.

Initial clinical data from the trial is expected to be shared in mid-2026, providing the opportunity for stakeholders to evaluate the potential impact of CT-95 in treating mesothelin-positive cancers.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the risks associated with forward-looking statements, highlighting uncertainty regarding the timing of clinical data release and future development, which may concern investors and stakeholders.



The mention of substantial risks and uncertainties surrounding their clinical strategy may indicate potential challenges in the success of CT-95, which could affect investor confidence.



The company is still in the early Phase 1 clinical trial stage, and the absence of specific milestones or immediate results could lead to skepticism about the product's market viability and overall company performance.

FAQ

What is CT-95 and its purpose?

CT-95 is a bispecific antibody targeting mesothelin x CD3, designed to redirect T-cell activity against solid tumors expressing mesothelin.

What cancers can CT-95 potentially treat?

CT-95 may target mesothelin-expressing cancers such as pancreatic, ovarian, and mesothelioma.

What are the unique properties of CT-95?

CT-95 selectively binds to a unique site on mesothelin, avoiding the impact of shed mesothelin and activating T cells effectively.

When will clinical data for CT-95 be available?

Initial clinical data for CT-95 is expected to be shared in mid-2026.

Where can I find more information about the CT-95 clinical trial?

More information about the CT-95 clinical trial can be found on clinicaltrials.gov under NCT06756035.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CNTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $CNTX stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CNTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CNTX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CNTX forecast page.

Full Release





Preclinical data demonstrates unique binding location of CT-95 on mesothelin and avoidance of binding to shed mesothelin









Data supports ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial for CT-95







PHILADELPHIA, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Context Therapeutics Inc. (“Context” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: CNTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing T cell engaging (“TCE”) bispecific antibodies for solid tumors, today announced preclinical and translational data regarding the Company’s clinical asset, CT-95, a mesothelin x CD3 TCE was presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025, taking place April 25-30, 2025 in Chicago, IL.





“There is a high unmet need for effective treatments in mesothelin expressing cancers. CT-95 is affinity tuned and avidity enhanced to concentrate drug activity within the tumor microenvironment,” said Martin Lehr, Chief Executive Officer of Context. “We believe these preclinical and translational data support the clinical strategy to target mesothelin expressing cancers, including pancreatic, ovarian, and mesothelioma. We recently dosed the first patient in our Phase 1 clinical trial of CT-95 and expect to share initial clinical data in mid-2026.”







Findings from preclinical studies evaluating CT-95 in cancer cell lines and tumor models illustrate the potential of CT-95 to treat mesothelin-positive tumors. Notably, CT-95 has shown to:









Selectively bind to mesothelin-expressing cells and targets a unique, membrane-proximal region of mesothelin



Selectively bind to mesothelin-expressing cells and targets a unique, membrane-proximal region of mesothelin



Avoid impact of shed mesothelin sink



Avoid impact of shed mesothelin sink



Be highly active and well tolerated across in vivo models



Be highly active and well tolerated across in vivo models



Activate T cells without inducing broad cytokine release







A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the “Publications and Posters” section of the Company’s website at



https://www.contexttherapeutics.com



.







About CT-95







CT-95 is a mesothelin (“MSLN”) x CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing MSLN. MSLN is a membrane protein overexpressed in approximately 30% of cancers. One challenge in developing MSLN-targeted therapies has been the presence of MSLN fragments, also referred to as shed MSLN, found in both blood and the tumor microenvironment that can serve as a decoy or sink for MSLN-targeting antibodies. CT-95 is a fully humanized bispecific T cell engager that has a moderate affinity but high avidity for membrane-bound MSLN, that is intended to minimize the impact of the shed MSLN. The clinical trial is being conducted at clinical sites in the US. More information about the CT-95 clinical trial (NCT06756035) can be found on



https://clinicaltrials.gov/



.







About Context Therapeutics®







Context Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTX) is a biopharmaceutical company advancing T cell engaging (“TCE”) bispecific antibodies for solid tumors. Context is building an innovative portfolio of TCE bispecific therapeutics, including CTIM-76, a Claudin 6 x CD3 TCE, CT-95, a Mesothelin x CD3 TCE, and CT-202, a Nectin-4 x CD3 TCE. Context is headquartered in Philadelphia. For more information, please visit



www.contexttherapeutics.com



or follow the Company on



X



(formerly Twitter) and



LinkedIn



.







Forward-looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, including words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “look forward,” “plan,” “intend,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are forward-looking statements. These include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) our expectation to share initial clinical data in mid-2026 for CT-95, (ii) preclinical and translational data supporting our clinical strategy or the potential of CT-95, (iii) the potential benefits, characteristics, safety and side effect profile of our product candidates, (iv) the likelihood data will support future development, and (v) the likelihood of obtaining regulatory approval for our product candidates. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and we therefore cannot assure you that our plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.







Investor Relations Contact:







Jennifer Minai-Azary





Chief Financial Officer





Context Therapeutics Inc.





IR@contexttherapeutics.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.