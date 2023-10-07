Context Therapeutics (FRA:6K9) Price Target Increased by 75.18% to 3.24

The average one-year price target for Context Therapeutics (FRA:6K9) has been revised to 3.24 / share. This is an increase of 75.18% from the prior estimate of 1.85 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.21 to a high of 4.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 148.88% from the latest reported closing price of 1.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Context Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6K9 is 0.06%, an increase of 671.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.51% to 2,399K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ally Bridge Group holds 653K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 573K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 268K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

HighTower Advisors holds 126K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 107K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing an increase of 44.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6K9 by 363.62% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.