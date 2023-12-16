Context Therapeutics (FRA:6K9) Price Target Increased by 6.54% to 3.44

The average one-year price target for Context Therapeutics (FRA:6K9) has been revised to 3.44 / share. This is an increase of 6.54% from the prior estimate of 3.22 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.93 to a high of 4.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 361.12% from the latest reported closing price of 0.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Context Therapeutics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6K9 is 0.06%, a decrease of 9.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.14% to 2,787K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ally Bridge Group holds 726K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 653K shares, representing an increase of 9.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6K9 by 1.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 573K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 329K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares, representing an increase of 18.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6K9 by 6.60% over the last quarter.

Ubs Oconnor holds 296K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing an increase of 77.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6K9 by 190.60% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 126K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

