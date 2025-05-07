CONTEXT THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $CNTX Reports Quarterly Earnings

CONTEXT THERAPEUTICS ($CNTX) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, beating estimates of -$0.06 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

CONTEXT THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of CONTEXT THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CONTEXT THERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025

