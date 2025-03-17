CONTEXT THERAPEUTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $CNTX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CONTEXT THERAPEUTICS ($CNTX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.09 per share.
CONTEXT THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of CONTEXT THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MPM BIOIMPACT LLC added 14,705,882 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,441,176
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,258,065 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,425,807
- GREAT POINT PARTNERS LLC removed 2,251,271 shares (-32.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,363,834
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 2,149,392 shares (+115.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,256,861
- VELAN CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,200,323 shares (-93.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,260,339
- BLUE OWL CAPITAL HOLDINGS LP added 946,638 shares (+17.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $993,969
- UBS GROUP AG added 697,412 shares (+40618.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $732,282
CONTEXT THERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 09/24/2024
