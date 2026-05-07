Context Records $8 Mln Loss In Q1; Advances Bispecific Antibody Programs For Cancer Treatment

(RTTNews) - Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Wednesday released first quarter financial results, and provided updates on therapies currently in the pipeline.

The company specializes in manufacturing T-cell engaging (TCE) bispecific antibodies targeting solid tumors to treat a number of cancer types.

Q1 2026:

The company recorded a net loss of $8.68 million, or $0.09 per share in Q1 2026, while in the same period of 2025, the net loss was $4.57 million, or $0.05 per share.

Other income was reported at $0.66 million, up from an income of $0.95 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Research and development expenses (R&D) were $7.01 million, compared to $3.46 million in the previous year.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities on March 31, 2026, amounted to $545.53 million.

Pipeline Highlights:

The company is currently developing its lead program for CTIM-76, a CLDN6 x CD3 TCE bispecific antibody for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. CTIM-76 is under a Phase 1a trial, with interim data expected in June 2026.

The company received approval from the human research ethics committee (HREC) and a clinical trial notification (CTN) acknowledgment from the Australian therapeutic goods administration (TGA) to begin a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of CT-202, a Nectin-4 x CD3 TCE bispecific antibody,

CT-202 has shown potential in treating bladder, colorectal, breast, and lung cancers in preclinical studies. Preclinical data was presented at the annual meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR), and the company plans to advance a first-in-human clinical study for CT-202 later this year.

Context also anticipates the release of Phase 1a clinical data for CT-95, a MSLN x CD3 bispecific antibody, by September 2026.

CNTX closed Wednesday at $2.41, down 1.23%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.