Context Plans To Report CTIM-76 Interim Phase 1a Data In June 2026; FY25 Net Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, reported its full-year 2025 financial results, reflecting a wider net loss, and outlined upcoming milestones across its investigational pipeline targeting solid tumours.

Company Profile

Context develops T cell-engaging bispecific antibodies for solid tumours.

The company's investigational pipeline includes CTIM-76, which is in a Phase 1 study for ovarian, endometrial or testicular cancer, CT-95 in a Phase 1 trial for pancreatic, non-small cell lung, ovarian, mesothelioma and colorectal cancer and CT-202 in preclinical development for bladder, non-small cell lung, colorectal, breast, and head and neck cancer.

FY25 Results

For 2025, Context reported a wider net loss of $36.13 million, or $0.38 per share, compared to $26.73 million, or $0.46 per share, in 2024.

As of December 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $66 million, and the company expects this to fund its operations into mid-2027.

Pipeline Update

For CTIM-76, which is in Phase 1 dose escalation for patients with ovarian, endometrial, or testicular cancer, Context expects to complete the weekly dose escalation phase of the trial in the first half of 2026 and plans to evaluate every-3-week dosing in the second half of 2026.

In June 2026, Context plans to present CTIM-76 interim Phase 1a data in a company webinar.

For CT-95, which is in Phase 1 dose escalation for patients with pancreatic, non-small cell lung, ovarian, mesothelioma and colorectal cancer, Context plans to present CT-95 interim Phase 1a data in September 2026.

And for CT-202, which is in preclinical development for patients with bladder, non-small cell lung, colorectal, breast, and head and neck cancer, the film noted that it has completed the necessary regulatory filings to support the initiation of a first-in-human trial in March 2026.

Context expects to dose the first patient in its CT-202 Phase 1 trial in the third quarter of 2026.

Conclusion

"Supported by an expected cash runway extending into mid-2027, we remain focused on execution and believe we are positioned to deliver multiple clinical updates throughout the remainder of 2026," said Martin Lehr, CEO of Context.

CNTX has traded between $0.49 and $3.62 in the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $3.02, up 4.86%.

In the after-hours market, CNTX is up 0.33%, at $3.03.

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