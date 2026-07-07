Context Gains Addition To Russell 2000 And Russell 3000 Indices

(RTTNews) - Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Monday announced the addition of the company to the small-cap Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indices as on June 26, 2026.

The Russell 3000 index lists the 3000 largest publicly-trading companies in the U.S., representing about 98% of the investable market. The Russell 2000 index is a subset of this, acting as a leading benchmark for U.S. small-cap equities.

Context is currently developing a pipeline of T cell engaging (TCE) bispecific antibodies targeting solid tumors, including CTIM-76, a Claudin 6 x CD3 TCE, CT-95, a Mesothelin x CD3 TCE, and CT-202, a Nectin-4 x CD3 TCE.

CNTX closed Monday at $0.64, down 2.46%. In the pre-market, shares are trading at $0.66, up 3.43%.

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