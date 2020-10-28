Contested Election Heightens Market Volatility: 5 Safe Picks

The Winning Strategy

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sempra Energy (SRE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Newell Brands Inc. (NWL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dominion Energy Inc. (D): Free Stock Analysis Report



Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO): Free Stock Analysis Report



MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.