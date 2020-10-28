Markets

Contested Election Heightens Market Volatility: 5 Safe Picks

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published
CNBC

The Winning Strategy

the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Sempra Energy SRE MGE Energy Inc. MGEE Dominion Energy Inc D Newell Brands Inc. NWL Flowers Foods, Inc. FLO Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report: Check out the 2020 Election Stock Report >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Sempra Energy (SRE): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Newell Brands Inc. (NWL): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Dominion Energy Inc. (D): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular