Contested Election Heightens Market Volatility: 5 Safe Picks
CNBC
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
The Winning Strategythe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Sempra Energy SRE MGE Energy Inc. MGEE Dominion Energy Inc D Newell Brands Inc. NWL Flowers Foods, Inc. FLO Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report: Check out the 2020 Election Stock Report >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Sempra Energy (SRE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Newell Brands Inc. (NWL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Dominion Energy Inc. (D): Free Stock Analysis Report
Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO): Free Stock Analysis Report
MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.