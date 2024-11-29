Contango Ore reaffirms, updates 2025 Manh Choh guidance

Contango Ore (CTGO) announced guidance for its 30% interest in the Peak Gold JV, including reaffirmation of anticipated 2025 gold production and updated anticipated all-in sustaining costs for the mine and 2025 cash distributions from the Peak Gold JV. The company anticipates that its share of 2025 gold production from the Manh Choh mine will be approximately 60,000 ounces of gold. The estimated AISC for the life-of-mine is projected to increase to approximately $1,400 per oz of gold equivalent sold compared to $1,116 per oz of AuEq sold, as estimated in the Manh Choh Technical Report Summary, while the estimated AISC for 2025 on a standalone basis is expected to be approximately $1,625 per oz of AuEq sold. A main factor leading to the AISC increase relates to recent weight restrictions on the Chena Flood Plain Bridge, a bridge along the Manh Choh ore haul route, as well as higher than anticipated moisture content in the Manh Choh ore, which limits the overall amount of ore being transported annually by approximately 20% compared to what was originally projected in the TRS. In addition, the AISC is being impacted by higher processing costs. At current hauling rates, the company expects the LOM to be four to five years. At assumed spot gold prices of $2,500 per oz, Contango projects that the 2025 cash distributions from the Peak Gold JV to Contango will be approximately $50M. The company is working with its lenders to restructure a portion of the Facility principal repayments and related hedge contracts to better match the production schedule of the Manh Choh production campaigns.

