Contango Ore Posts Record Profit in Q2

Contango Ore (NYSEMKT:CTGO), an Alaska-focused gold exploration and production company, posted a record quarter in its earnings release on August 13, 2025. The company reported GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24, far above the analyst estimate of $(0.03). Net income (GAAP) reached $15.9 million, compared to a loss of $18.5 million in Q2 2024. This turnaround was powered by gold production and sales that continued to exceed quarterly guidance, benefiting from strong gold prices and cost control. Operating income also improved sharply to $23.0 million, versus a loss in the year-ago period. Contango’s results exceeded expectations on several key metrics and showed a significant strengthening in its financial position. Management described the period as a “record high net income” and noted strong progress on debt reduction and operational targets.

Company Overview and Business Focus

Contango Ore primarily explores for gold and associated minerals in Alaska, with a business model built on finding and producing mineral deposits. It holds interests through direct mining claims as well as joint ventures, notably a 30 % stake in the Peak Gold joint venture (JV), which operates the Manh Choh project as its core producing asset.

The company’s main goals center on maximizing gold and mineral discoveries across large land packages, developing projects through permitting and exploration, and working closely with partners. Market prices for gold, copper, and silver remain central to its potential value, with volatility in these markets posing both opportunity and risk.

Quarterly Financial and Operational Highlights

This quarter marked a sharp reversal in Contango’s financial outcomes. Net income (GAAP) turned positive at $15.9 million, compared to a year-ago loss of $18.5 million. Operating income rose to $23.0 million, shifting from a prior loss. The substantial improvement in bottom-line results was driven by gold sales volumes that continued to exceed quarterly guidance, robust realized gold prices, and lower costs across mining operations.

Contango’s share of gold sold stood at 17,764 ounces, with year-to-date sales at 35,146 ounces. Cash costs per ounce—a metric showing the direct cost to produce each ounce of gold—were $1,416, while all-in sustaining costs (AISC), which include both production and ongoing development costs, came in at $1,548. Both measures remained below the company’s full-year 2025 AISC guidance of $1,400 per ounce, though management warned that costs are expected to rise in the second half of the year due to increased exploration spending and sustaining capital reinvestments.

Realized spot gold prices averaged $3,274 per ounce, reflecting the benefit of buoyant gold markets. However, the company’s hedge obligations—derivative contracts used to lock in gold prices as a financing requirement—meant some ounces were sold at lower, contractually-set prices, with a blended average of $2,441 per ounce for those deliveries. Management discussed ongoing “carry trade” activity, a structure allowing gold to be sold at market price while settling the hedge in cash, contributing to both operational flexibility and cash outflows. During the quarter, Contango paid $15.7 million to settle part of its hedge book under this program, resulting in a remaining hedge balance of 62,900 ounces at July 31, 2025.

Cash flow was another area of strength. Net cash from operating activities totaled $36.9 million for the first half of fiscal 2025, compared to net cash usage in the prior year. The company received $54.0 million in cash distributions from the Peak Gold JV year-to-date (YTD 2025) and ended the quarter with $36.5 million in cash, up from $20.1 million as of December 31, 2024. It also paid down $8.2 million in debt, with the debt principal falling to $30.1 million (and further to $23.1 million after period-end).

The Manh Choh project, Contango’s anchor asset, processed 255,000 tons of ore at an average grade of 0.220 ounces per ton, delivering 93% gold recovery and exceeding quarterly production guidance. Exploration efforts continue at Manh Choh, supported by a $5.7 million near-pit and regional drilling program. The Johnson Tract asset remains in the permitting and early development phase, with technical work and environmental planning under way but no new commercial production timeline yet. Other assets include a 0.5% net smelter royalty on the Lucky Shot project and equity in Onyx Gold Corp. valued at C$10.4 million as of June 30, 2025.

Importantly, the period saw resolution of a long-standing legal dispute regarding ore trucking logistics at Manh Choh, removing a regulatory overhang. Environmental reviews and community relations remain focus points for both ongoing and potential future operations.

No dividends were declared this quarter, and management stated that share buybacks would only be considered once the company’s hedge and debt positions are much reduced. The company does not currently pay a dividend.

Outlook and Areas to Watch

Contango provided full-year 2025 guidance targeting gold production of 60,000 ounces and an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) estimate of $1,400 per ounce, with management flagging higher spending and cost pressures in the second half of the year. Strong cash generation and debt reduction remain primary financial goals, with facility principal targeted at approximately $15 million by year-end 2025. Hedge settlements are expected to continue reducing exposure, but will also constrain full participation in gold price rallies while the hedge balance remains.

As the company continues exploration activity and permitting at Johnson Tract, investors should watch for updates on these efforts. The results also underscore the importance ofgold marketconditions—should prices fall or cost inflation accelerate, profitability and cash flow for future quarters could be impacted. No new forward guidance on dividends or repurchase programs was offered, as management maintained focus on strengthening the balance sheet and managing risk exposures.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

