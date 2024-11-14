News & Insights

Stocks

Contango ORE Hits Milestone with Gold Production Start

November 14, 2024 — 07:29 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Contango ORE ( (CTGO) ) just unveiled an update.

Contango ORE, Inc. reported a milestone quarter with the start of gold production at Manh Choh and a strong financial position. The company expects to hit the higher end of its 2024 gold production guidance, achieving significant cash flow from operations. Contango plans to aggressively pay down debt while advancing projects like Lucky Shot and Johnson Tract, benefiting from a favorable gold market. The company’s strategic position and operational updates present promising opportunities for investors interested in the gold sector.

See more data about CTGO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.