Contango Asset Management Director Increases Shareholding

November 27, 2024 — 01:10 am EST

Contango Asset Management Ltd. (AU:APL) has released an update.

Contango Asset Management Ltd. reports a change in the indirect shareholding of Director Brett Peter Cairns, who acquired an additional 4,729 fully paid ordinary shares at AUD 0.1200 per share through an on-market purchase. This adjustment highlights the director’s increased stake in the company, potentially signaling confidence in its future prospects.

