Container shipping line ONE halts bookings for Russian ports

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Singapore-headquartered Ocean Network Express (ONE) has suspended sailings to the Russian ports of Novorossiisk and St Petersburg due to current conditions, the container shipping line said in a customer advisory on Monday.

"Booking acceptance to and from St Petersburg, Russia is suspended with immediate effect until further notice whilst we evaluate the operational feasibility,” the advisory said.

ONE added that it had also suspended bookings for Novorossiisk as well as the Ukrainian container port of Odessa.

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Jan Harvey)

