Container Corporation of India (NSEI:CONCOR) Price Target Increased by 11.42% to 883.41

The average one-year price target for Container Corporation of India (NSEI:CONCOR) has been revised to 883.41 / share. This is an increase of 11.42% from the prior estimate of 792.84 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 638.32 to a high of 1,285.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.84% from the latest reported closing price of 1,013.60 / share.

Container Corporation of India Maintains 1.09% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.09%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.83%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Container Corporation of India. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CONCOR is 0.12%, a decrease of 5.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.93% to 23,761K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,751K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,875K shares, representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CONCOR by 7.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,729K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,700K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CONCOR by 9.45% over the last quarter.

PRASX - T. Rowe Price New Asia Fund holds 2,665K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,864K shares, representing a decrease of 82.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CONCOR by 30.41% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,589K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,595K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CONCOR by 13.49% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 1,643K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,646K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CONCOR by 7.14% over the last quarter.

