Contact Energy Expands Market with New Securities

Contact Energy Limited has announced the quotation of 535,291 ordinary fully paid securities on the NZX, issued under an employee incentive scheme. This move could potentially attract the attention of investors looking for opportunities in the energy sector. The issuance reflects the company’s strategy to incentivize its workforce while expanding its market presence.

