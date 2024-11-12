Contact Energy Advances Geothermal Projects in New Zealand

Contact Energy Limited (COENF) has released an update.

Contact Energy Limited reported a successful year marked by strong financial performance and significant investments, highlighted by the completion of the Tauhara geothermal power station. The company is advancing its strategy to lead in decarbonizing New Zealand by expanding renewable electricity generation with projects like the upcoming Te Huka 3 plant. These initiatives underscore Contact’s commitment to sustainable energy and its pivotal role in the country’s electrification efforts.

For further insights into COENF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.