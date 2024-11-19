News & Insights

Consun Pharmaceutical Plans Governance Changes at EGM

November 19, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. (HK:1681) has released an update.

Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for December 12, 2024, in Hong Kong, to vote on proposed amendments to its memorandum and articles of association. This special resolution aims to implement strategic changes, reflecting the company’s evolving governance framework. Investors and shareholders should pay attention to these developments as they may impact the company’s future operations and market position.

