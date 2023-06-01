Consun Pharmaceutical Group (HKHKSZ:1681) Price Target Increased by 23.97% to 9.23

The average one-year price target for Consun Pharmaceutical Group (HKHKSZ:1681) has been revised to 9.23 / share. This is an increase of 23.97% from the prior estimate of 7.45 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.86 to a high of 12.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 92.71% from the latest reported closing price of 4.79 / share.

Consun Pharmaceutical Group Maintains 6.26% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.26%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Consun Pharmaceutical Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1681 is 0.03%, an increase of 0.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.04% to 33,200K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,577K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,926K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,540K shares, representing a decrease of 8.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1681 by 10.25% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 3,998K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,946K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1681 by 32.90% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,930K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 2,242K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,327K shares, representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1681 by 20.79% over the last quarter.

