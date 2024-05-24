News & Insights

Consun Pharmaceutical Declares Special Dividend

May 24, 2024 — 12:38 am EDT

Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. (HK:1681) has released an update.

Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. has announced a special dividend of HK$0.3 per share to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its listing and to thank shareholders for their support. Shareholders registered by 12 June 2024 will be eligible for the dividend, which is payable on 21 June 2024. The announcement emphasizes the company’s commitment to shareholder value and marks a significant milestone for Consun Pharmaceutical.

