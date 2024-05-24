Consun Pharmaceutical Declares Special Dividend

Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. (HK:1681) has released an update.

Consun Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. has announced a special dividend of HK$0.3 per share to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its listing and to thank shareholders for their support. Shareholders registered by 12 June 2024 will be eligible for the dividend, which is payable on 21 June 2024. The announcement emphasizes the company’s commitment to shareholder value and marks a significant milestone for Consun Pharmaceutical.

For further insights into HK:1681 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.