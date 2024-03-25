News & Insights

Markets
AAPL

Consumers sue Apple, taking page from US Justice Department lawsuit

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

March 25, 2024 — 11:01 am EDT

Written by Mike Scarcella for Reuters ->

By Mike Scarcella

March 25 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O has been hit with a flurry of new consumer lawsuits accusing the iPhone maker of monopolizing the smartphone market, piggybacking on a sweeping antitrust case lodged by the U.S. Justice Department and 15 states last week.

At least three proposed class actions have been filed since Friday in California and New Jersey federal courts by iPhone owners who claim Apple inflated the cost of its products through anticompetitive conduct.

The lawsuits, seeking to represent millions of consumers, mirror the Justice Department's claims that Apple violated U.S. antitrust law by suppressing technology for messaging apps, digital wallets and other items that would have increased competition in the market for smartphones.

Apple has denied the government's allegations. The Cupertino, California-based company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the consumer lawsuits.

Attorney Steve Berman, whose law firm Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro filed one of the new cases, noted that his firm had earlier sued Apple for allegedly thwarting competition for its Apple Pay mobile wallet.

"We are pleased that the DOJ (Department of Justice) agrees with our approach," Berman said.

Apple is already fighting private lawsuits challenging its business practices as anticompetitive. A judge in February ruled that Apple must face a class action on behalf of millions of consumers claiming it monopolized the market for iPhone apps. Apple denies the claims.

A 2022 study by a University of Buffalo law school professor found that private antitrust class actions can sometimes go farther than government cases, expanding "the scope of wrongdoing, the amount of recovery, or the number of defendants involved."

Apple accused of monopolizing smartphone markets in US antitrust lawsuit https://www.reuters.com/legal/us-takes-apple-antitrust-lawsuit-2024-03-21/

Apple antitrust suit mirrors strategy that beat Microsoft, but tech industry has changed https://www.reuters.com/legal/apple-antitrust-suit-mirrors-strategy-that-beat-microsoft-tech-industry-has-2024-03-22/

Judge certifies Apple app store class action https://www.reuters.com/legal/judge-certifies-apple-app-store-class-action-2024-02-02/

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella Editing by Will Dunham and David Bario)

((Mike.Scarcella@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.