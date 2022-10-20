Consumers Saving Less, Spending More As Economy Heads Toward Recession

Yep, the probabilities in this economy tell you to batten down the hatches. https://t.co/SwldRdms5v — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) October 18, 2022

The state of the economy has become a focal point for many in recent months as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to tame inflation. Though the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed a small decrease in the inflation rate from the month prior, everyday prices for consumers, including for food and shelter, remain challengingly high.

High prices are not only forcing consumers to tap into their savings; they’re deterring them from making large purchases. More than two thirds (68%) of respondents report being less comfortable purchasing a home or a car now compared to six months ago, according to the survey. As mortgage rates soar to over 7%, mortgage application rates have fallen to a 25-year low, spurring fears that a housing market collapse is also on its way.

Bad News for Democrats Ahead of Midterms

Along with keeping an eye on the economy, Americans are preparing to vote in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. There’s a lot at stake on the ballot, including the fate of the Senate’s 50-50 party split.

This week’s findings indicate that Democrats on the campaign trail have their work cut out for them. Overall consumer confidence among Republicans dropped to its lowest point since Ipsos began tracking pandemic-era sentiment in March 2020. Party members’ concerns about the health of the economy could encourage more Republicans to vote in the midterm elections.

Meanwhile, respondents identifying as Independents conveyed their current consumer confidence—defined as confidence in their financial situation; local economy; purchasing, employment and investment—as dropped seven points since the last survey.

Though most Independents lean toward a party, 7% of them remain able to be swayed one way or another, according to 2019 research by the Pew Research Center. Recent focus groups of swing voters find that independents are both “bored” by Democrats and hoping to avoid another era of Trumpism, leaving it difficult to predict which party they’ll vote for—or whether they’ll abstain from voting altogether.

With the margin for winning control of the Senate tighter than ever, every vote, whether it’s for Republicans or Democrats, could have a significant impact on how control of the chamber settles.

Though President Joe Biden continues to claim that the nation’s economy is resilient, consumer sentiment findings this week show that Americans aren’t as convinced.

Methodology: Ipsos, which surveyed 915 respondents online on October 17 and 18, 2022, provided the results exclusively to Forbes Advisor. The survey is conducted weekly to track consumer sentiment over time, using a series of 11 questions to determine whether consumers feel positively or negatively about the current state of the economy and where it looks to be going in the future.

