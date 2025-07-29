Consumers Q4 Profit Up 9 Percent

Key Points - Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, rose 9.0% compared to the same period last year, with GAAP earnings per share increased from $0.67 to $0.73 in Q4 FY2025.

- Net interest margin improved to 3.39% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, reflecting stronger asset yields and lower funding costs.

- Book value per share increased 18.9% year over year for FY2025, boosted by balance sheet growth and lower unrealized losses.

Consumers Bancorp (OTC:CBKM), a community-focused bank serving Ohio and its neighboring areas, reported its Q4 FY2025 earnings on July 29, 2025. The bank’s net income (GAAP) reached $2.3 million and earnings per share (GAAP) climbed to $0.73, Net income was up 9.0% from the same period last year; earnings per share increased from $0.67 to $0.73. With no analyst estimates for the period, Net interest income (GAAP) rose to $9.2 million, and the net interest margin expanded to 3.39%. Deposit and loan growth continued.

Metric Q4 FY2025(Three Months Ended June 30, 2025) Q4 FY2024(Three Months Ended June 30, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.73 $0.67 9.0% Net Income $2.3 million $2.1 million 9.5% Net Interest Income $9.2 million $8.0 million 15.0% Net Interest Margin 3.39% 2.99% 0.40 pp Total Loans $813.5 million $759.1 million 7.2% Book Value per Share $24.25 $20.39 18.9%

Profile and Recent Focus

Consumers Bancorp is a regional bank that centers its business on serving local communities through personal banking services. It operates 22 branches and a loan production office, targeting individuals, businesses, and farmers. The bank’s approach relies on close customer relationships and local decision-making to build market share in Ohio and neighboring regions.

Recently, the bank has concentrated on market expansion, investing in staffing and new branch openings. Success has come from organic loan growth, robust deposit gathering, and maintaining asset quality. The strategy emphasizes steady growth and asset quality.

Quarterly Developments and Performance

The quarter ended June 30, 2025, produced gains across a range of financial measures. Net income (GAAP) grew by $190,000 to $2.3 million, This increase reflected higher interest income. Net interest income increased by $1.2 million to $9.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

The net interest margin improved by 0.40 percentage points to 3.39% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year. This included benefits from transferring municipal bonds to an investment subsidiary, which raised the yield earned on assets in Q4 FY2025. The period also saw lower funding costs due to declines in short-term interest rates, adding further support to margin expansion.

On the lending side, Total loans rose 7.2% year over year to $813.5 million as of June 30, 2025, boosted by organic loan originations of $269.9 million during FY2025. Much of this was driven by investments in the business banking, mortgage, and treasury management teams. Management highlighted these additions as key contributors to strong loan production and balance sheet growth. Deposit levels grew by 6.6% during FY2025, reaching $1.04 billion at period end.

The bank continued its program of market expansion with a new branch in Massillon, Ohio, which attracted $10 million in deposits in its first five months of operation during FY2025. Looking forward, additional branches are planned for Canton (fall 2025) and Boardman (summer 2026). Book value per share grew from $20.39 to $24.25, an 18.9% gain for the year ended June 30, 2025. This was influenced by retention of earnings and a reduction of $5.8 million in unrealized losses on investment securities.

Looking Ahead

Management did not provide specific financial forecasts or numerical guidance for the coming quarters. Instead, its commentary stressed a continued focus on expanding in Ohio markets, investing in personnel, and adding new branches. The expectation is that these investments will lay a foundation for future loan and deposit growth and strengthen the franchise. As ever, management noted an awareness of macroeconomic factors that may affect funding costs and loan demand in future periods.

For shareholders, this marked another year of dividend growth, supported by the strengthening of book value and ongoing earnings generation.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

