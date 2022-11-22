Consumers Plan To Lean Heavily On Buy Now Pay Later This Holiday Season

With inflation continuing to plague the U.S. as we head into the holiday season, shoppers are seeking any sort of monetary relief they can get. This includes short-term “buy now, pay later” loans. Many consumers—especially younger ones—prefer BNPL over other financing options thanks to the lack of interest charges, simple approval process and ease of use.

A buy now pay later plan lets you stretch out equal payments over the course of several months, making it useful for big-ticket purchases like a TV or sofa. When you pay off a BNPL loan on time and in full, you can often avoid interest charges. Borrowers typically find it easier to qualify for a BNPL plan from lenders such as Affirm, Afterpay and Klarna than a traditional credit card or loan.

However, some BNPL loans offer 0% interest for only a certain period of time, meaning you might be stuck with interest payments down the road. Other BNPL loan options charge interest from the get-go.

Also, some BNPL plans hit borrowers with fees. And if you pay late, it might show up on your credit reports.

In November, Forbes Advisor and OnePoll surveyed 1,000 American consumers who have used BNPL at least once to learn about what their experiences have been, what they think of the popular financing trend and how they might use it this holiday season.

The survey findings indicate BNPL will be almost as popular among holiday shoppers as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, yet this payment method could nip at their finances the way Jack Frost nips at people’s noses.

Americans Plan To Lean on Buy Now Pay Later This Holiday Season

The survey findings demonstrate the widespread use of BNPL, with five major players in the industry generating 180 million loans in 2021 totaling more than $24 billion, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

In the survey, 64% say they’ll use BNPL to buy gifts this holiday season. And many of those shoppers might fork over more money than they intended: Seventy percent of those surveyed say they would use BNPL to spend more than they had planned.

The survey also indicates shoppers aren’t necessarily using BNPL for big-ticket items. The most popular types of purchases are clothing, electronics and shoes. And 40% of those surveyed say they’d use BNPL for a purchase under $100.

Howard Dvorkin, chairman of Debt.com, says BNPL can be a useful tool—or a harmful one. Dvorkin says that you might come out ahead if you use a BNPL loan and pay it off before interest charges kick in instead of carrying a balance on a high-interest credit card.

“But you need to be a checklist kind of person—someone who regularly keeps tabs on the deadlines in their life. Otherwise, those advantages evaporate,” he adds.

Consumers Use Buy Now, Pay Later in Surprising Ways

The top reason cited for using BNPL is to reduce the impact of a big purchase (66%). But the second reason is more open to interpretation. More than half (51%) say they use it to buy something they can’t afford right now.

Meanwhile, 70% would consider BNPL for everyday purchases, not just special purchases. One in five respondents would use it for something under $50.

Ed Mierzwinski, senior director of the consumer program at the nonprofit watchdog group PIRG, cautions against relying on BNPL to pay for everyday purchases like food and gas.

“You should never pay over time—“four easy payments!”—for something you’ll need to replace sooner. You’ll need food and gas again before you’ve finished paying for it,” Mierzwinski says. “These consumers need better budget planning, not more opportunities to spend money.”

In fact, a recently published academic study found that new BNPL users experience “rapid increases” in overdraft fees and credit card interest and fees compared with non-users. The study looked at banking data for 10.6 million U.S. consumers. The researchers say their study underscores concerns about the potential harm BNPL may be doing to overall spending habits and financial health.

Types of Purchases Made Using Buy Now, Pay Later

Lowest Purchase Amount Using Buy Now, Pay Later

What’s the lowest amount for which you would use “buy now, pay later”?



Does Buy Now Pay Later Encourage Reckless Spending?

When it comes to BNPL, splurging may be surging.

Seventy percent of those surveyed say they use BNPL to spend more than they otherwise planned, while one in four use it to justify a spontaneous purchase. Still, some BNPL users are practical: 57% say knowing that BNPL exists makes them feel more comfortable about dealing with a surprise bill, such as replacement of a major appliance.

Dvorkin says that in many cases, you might be better off using a credit card as opposed to a BNPL loan. In part, that’s because BNPL makes it even easier to spend money you don’t have, he says.

“While each plan is a little different, all of them charge steep late fees. And if you don’t pay off the balance in full, you’ll face a financial nightmare down the road,” Dvorkin says.

When a borrower fails to make timely payments, many BNPL lenders charge a late fee that’s often around $7 for each missed payment on an average loan size of $135, according to a report released in September 2022 by the CFPB.

For instance, BNPL lender Klarna charges a late fee of up to $7 following a 10-day grace period after a missed payment. Klarna charges only one late fee for each late payment. By comparison, a credit card issuer can charge up to $30 for the first late payment and $41 for a subsequent late payment within six billing cycles.

Reasons Consumers Use Buy Now, Pay Later Services

For some folks—such as those unable to qualify for a credit card—BNPL can be a blessing, according to Jim Triggs, president and CEO of Money Management International, a nonprofit credit counseling agency.

“If a consumer needs tires for their vehicle, their water heater breaks or other unplanned, unbudgeted emergency expenses arise, BNPL is often their only option, especially when it comes to free or low-cost financing options,” Triggs says.

Nonetheless, Triggs says clients frequently tell him they regret making a large purchase with a BNPL plan, even though they felt capable of making the loan payments.

Majority of Generation Z Users Don’t Believe They’re in Debt When Using Buy Now Pay Later

Forty-three percent of BNPL users don’t consider themselves in debt when they owe money on a purchase, even though BNPL is a form of debt. This jumps to 51% among Gen Z users. Meanwhile, 57% of all respondents say they’ve made late payments on a BNPL purchase.

Dvorkin notes that many BNPL plans offer several months of 0% interest. But if you make one late payment or miss a payment altogether, you could face hefty financial penalties, he says. And the situation can get worse if you’re dealing with several BNPL loans at the same time.

The survey shows that the average BNPL user is currently paying off three previous purchases.

“I would never recommend juggling several BNPL plans at once any more than I’d recommend you juggle hand grenades with all the pins pulled,” Dvorkin advises.

Taking out several BNPL loans around the same time potentially can cause you to overspend and add to your debt load.

It’s worth noting that most BNPL providers don’t yet report payment activity to the three major credit bureaus. However, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion do accept BNPL payment data, which means BNPL loans might show up on your credit reports.

What does all of that mean? Depending on your behavior, BNPL payments could help or hurt your credit score if they appear on your credit report. Or your BNPL payment activity might have no effect at all on your credit score if your BNPL lender doesnt reportyour information to the major credit bureaus.

Bottom Line

The trendy “buy now, pay later” financing option is used for smaller purchases than you might think, including holiday gifts. Consumers should be careful, though—BNPL may encourage unplanned purchases. And while it’s different from other kinds of debt like credit card debt or mortgage debt, owing money on a BNPL purchase is still a form of debt.

Survey Methodology

This online survey of 1,000 U.S. American adults who have used a “buy now, pay later” service at least once was commissioned by Forbes Advisor and conducted November 9-14, 2022, by market research company OnePoll.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.