Consumers Increasingly Confident About Spending, Despite Inflation

Despite inflation growing at the fastest pace since the 1980s, consumers feel confident about their finances and are increasingly confident about their ability to make everyday and major purchases.

Consumer confidence jumped 3.8 points since the last Forbes Advisor-Ipsos Consumer Confidence Biweekly Tracker to 56.1 (out of 100).

The survey, conducted by Ipsos, measures consumer sentiment over time.

Responses were collected just prior to the release of the most recent inflation numbers, which showed prices climbing 7.5% in January compared to Jan. 2021.

Meanwhile, the government’s most recent consumer spending report showed that spending slowed in December despite the holiday season; inflation and the continuing pandemic were largely to blame.

However, Ipsos respondents are increasingly confident in their purchasing power.

Forty-five percent of respondents said they’re more comfortable making a major purchase such as a home or car than six months ago—an increase of 8 percentage points from two weeks prior.

When it comes to other household purchases, 48% said they’re more comfortable spending than six months prior, a 9 percentage-point increase from the last survey.

While the response may seem contradictory, the uptick in spending confidence could be driven in part by anticipated tax returns. Though the tax season has already begun, the IRS doesn’t start to process refunds for some taxpayers, like those claiming the child tax credit, until mid-February. Taxpayers claiming the expanded earned income tax credit (EITC) can expect their refund on March 1 at the earliest.

Higher wages could be another driver: Many companies have raised their pay floors as they’ve reopened physical locations and sought to rehire in the pandemic’s new normal.

Despite Spending Confidence, Uneven Recovery Continues

Respondents with household incomes under $50,000 and those who aren’t employed continue to have the lowest confidence levels among survey demographics.

The lowest income group had a confidence score of 50.1 (out of 100), about 13 points lower than that of the highest income group—household incomes of $100,000 or more—at 63.2. Meanwhile, the middle-income group nearly matched the national confidence level.

In an earnings call last week, PayPal executives said the Omicron variant, inflation, and the absence of stimulus payments are contributing to its users spending less—especially people at lower income levels. They warned this drop is likely a sign of things to come.

As 2022 develops, it may become apparent that inflation continues to carve out the K-shaped recovery economists warned of at the height of the pandemic. Though wages have risen for many jobs in part to combat worker shortages, much of those wage gains have been erased by higher costs, according to a November report from the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee.

Lower-income households spend a higher proportion of their income on basics like housing, transportation and food, the report notes—all categories that have seen dramatic price increases during the pandemic.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates several times this year to tamp down inflation. While it could ease spending concerns on the whole, higher rates could lead price-conscious consumers to hold off purchasing a home or car while they wait for prices to level off.

Survey methodology: Ipsos, which surveyed 916 respondents online on Feb. 7 and 8, provided the results exclusively to Forbes Advisor. The survey is conducted biweekly to track consumer sentiment over time, using a series of 11 questions to determine whether consumers feel positively or negatively about the current state of the economy and where it looks to be going in the future.

