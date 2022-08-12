Consumers Go Bargain Hunting! Here are the 10 Best-Performing Bargain Retail Stocks

TipRanks’ website traffic screener tracks changes in consumer behavior and helps gauge the impact of those changes on a company’s financials and stock price. Furthermore, the tool tracks all of a company’s domains and subdomains (which are sections of the company’s main website and relevant to its financials), which is unique to TipRanks.

Using this website traffic tool, let’s look at the 10 most-visited bargain retail websites in July. Learn how Website Traffic can help you research your favorite stocks.

This is important, as looking at websites that scored the most visits compared to the prior year could be a solid starting point to identify top businesses that are outgrowing others.

Moreover, we have combined web visits with TipRanks’ other valuable datasets, such as analysts’ recommendations and insider and hedge fund signals, to shed more light on these bargain retail companies’ business growth.

Top 10 Most-Visited Websites in July 2022

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Rank: #10

Year-over-year Traffic Growth: 43.74%

Academy is a leading sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer. While its comparable sales remain weak due to inflation, supply-chain bottlenecks, and tough year-year comparisons, its e-commerce sales grew 18.8% in Q1.

While management expects comparable sales to remain weak in 2022 due to the challenges mentioned above, TipRanks’ website traffic tool shows that the momentum in its e-commerce business has been sustained. Per the tool, the number of visits to academy.com increased 43.74% year-over-year in July 2022. Moreover, traffic has grown by 36.94% quarter-to-date (Q2 - May-July).

Stephens analyst Daniel Imbro has a Buy recommendation on ASO stock. Further, their average price target of $72 implies 54.84% upside potential.

While Imbro is bullish about ASO stock, hedge funds and retail investors have reduced their holdings due to macro headwinds and tough comps. Hedge funds decreased their holdings in ASO stock by 1.5M shares in the last three months. Further, in one month, 0.7% of TipRanks’ investors decreased their exposure to ASO stock. ASO stock has a Neutral Smart Score of 6 out of 10.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Rank: #9

Year-over-year Traffic Growth: 47.74%

Stitch Fix offers an online personal shopping and styling service. The company is battling the negative impact of Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) privacy changes, which are affecting its traffic and customer acquisitions.

However, TipRanks’ website traffic tool shows that SFIX’s efforts to mitigate the challenges are gaining ground. Per the tool, the number of visits to stitchfix.com increased 47.74% year-over-year in July 2022. Moreover, traffic has grown by 40.17% quarter-to-date (Q4 - May-July).

Given the ongoing challenges, SFIX stock has a Hold rating consensus on TipRanks based on one Buy, 14 Hold, and two Sell recommendations. Further, the average analysts’ price target of $7.28 implies 1.11% upside potential.

While analysts remain sidelined, SFIX stock has received positive signals from hedge funds and insiders. Hedge funds increased their holdings in SFIX by 944.1K shares in the last three months. Further, insiders bought SFIX stock worth $5.4M during the same period. SFIX stock has a Neutral Smart Score of 7 out of 10.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rank: #8

Year-over-year Traffic Growth: 50.98%

TJX Companies is an off-price home fashion and apparel retailer. Its value proposition continues to appeal to consumers, driving its traffic despite the challenging retail environment. This is well reflected in its website visit trends.

TipRanks’ website traffic tool shows that visits to tjmaxx.com and its two other websites grew 50.98% year-over-year in July 2022. Further, traffic has increased by 49.48% quarter-to-date (Q3 - May-July).

Thanks to the ongoing momentum in its business, TJX stock has received 13 Buy and three Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy rating consensus. Moreover, analysts’ average price target of $75.27 implies 16.86% upside potential.

Along with analysts, TJX stock has received a positive signal from hedge funds, who bought 483.1K shares in the last three months. However, insiders sold TJX stock worth $7 million. Nevertheless, TJX stock has an Outperform Smart Score of 9 out of 10.

Rank: #7

Year-over-year Traffic Growth: 64.86%

Caleres owns a diverse portfolio of consumer-driven footwear brands. CAL started the year on a solid note with strong consumer demand.

TipRanks’ website traffic tool shows that visits to Caleres’ famousfootwear.com and its seven other websites grew 64.86% year-over-year in July 2022. Further, traffic has increased by 57.94% quarter-to-date (Q2 - May-July). The website traffic trend indicates that momentum in its business has been sustained in Q2.

Seaport Global analyst Mitch Kummetz has rated CAL stock a Buy. Further, the analyst's price target of $35 implies 17.61% upside potential.

CAL stock has positive indicators from hedge funds and retail investors. Hedge funds have bought 128.8K CAL shares in the last three months. Further, 7.8% of TipRanks’ investors raised their exposure to CAL stock in one month. CAL stock has an Outperform Smart Score of 9 out of 10.

Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT)

Rank: #6

Year-over-year Traffic Growth: 84.42%

Boot Barn is a leading western and work-related footwear, accessories, and apparel retailer. Its solid merchandise and marketing strategies, coupled with the expansion of its omnichannel capabilities, are driving full-price selling in stores and online, which is encouraging.

TipRanks’ website traffic tool shows that the momentum in its business has been sustained in Q2. Per the tool, the number of visits to bootbarn.com increased 84.42% year-over-year in July 2022.

BOOT stock sports a Strong Buy rating consensus on TipRanks based on eight Buy and one Hold recommendations. Further, analysts’ average price target of $101.11 implies 44.92% upside potential.

While analysts are bullish about BOOT stock, it has negative signals from hedge funds and retail investors. Hedge funds sold 346.5K BOOT shares in the last three months. Further, 1.8% of TipRanks’ investors decreased their exposure to BOOT stock in one month. However, insiders bought BOOT stock worth $175.8K last quarter. BOOT stock has an Outperform Smart Score of 8 out of 10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Rank: #5

Year-over-year Traffic Growth: 90.62%

Dollar Tree operates discount stores under the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar brands. Its pricing, value proposition, and convenience continue to drive traffic.

TipRanks’ website traffic tool shows that Dollar Tree continues to attract consumers looking for a bargain. According to the tool, the number of visits to dollatree.com increased 90.62% year-over-year in July 2022. Moreover, traffic has grown by 86.44% quarter-to-date (Q2—May—July).

DLTR stock has received nine Buy, five Hold, and one Sell recommendations for a Moderate Buy rating consensus. Further, analysts’ average price target of $172.14 implies 4.09% upside potential.

While analysts are cautiously optimistic about DLTR stock, Hedge funds sold 1.7M DLTR shares in the last three months. However, 1.2% of TipRanks’ investors increased their exposure to DLTR stock in one month. DLTR stock has an Outperform Smart Score of 9 out of 10.

Rank: #4

Year-over-year Traffic Growth: 101.77%

America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is a leading automotive retailer in the U.S. It operates dealerships mostly in smaller cities, sells used vehicles, and provides financing.

While rising interest rates, high inflation, and demand-supply imbalance continue to pose challenges, CRMT is benefitting from a high average sales price and strong sales volume productivity.

TipRanks’ website traffic tool shows that the number of visits to car-mart.com increased 101.77% year-over-year in July 2022. Moreover, traffic has grown by 97.79% quarter-to-date(Q1-May-July). The spike in web traffic indicates that CRMT could deliver improved financials in the coming quarter.

CRMT stock has received one Buy, one Hold, and one Sell recommendation for a Hold rating consensus. Further, analysts’ average price target of $115.33 implies 1.11% upside potential.

While analysts remain sidelined, Hedge funds bought 356.1K CRMT shares in the last three months. However, 3.1% of TipRanks’ investors decreased their exposure to CRMT stock in one month. CRMT stock has a Neutral Smart Score of 7 out of 10.

Rank: #3

Year-over-year Traffic Growth: 127.26%

Buckle is a fashion retailer selling apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its sales are chugging along nicely despite macro concerns. Furthermore, TipRanks’ website traffic tool shows that BKE could continue to deliver improved sales.

TipRanks’ website traffic tool shows that the number of visits to buckle.com increased 127.26% year-over-year in July 2022. Moreover, traffic has grown by 94.67% quarter-to-date (Q2 - May-July).

BKE stock has positive signals from hedge funds and insiders. Hedge funds bought 146.4K BKE shares in the last three months. Further, insiders bought BKE shares worth $5.8K during the same period. Blogger sentiment is also optimistic about BKE stock. Overall, BKE stock has a maximum Smart Score of 10.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Rank: #2

Year-over-year Traffic Growth: 137.35%

Casey’s General Stores operates convenience store chains. It offers self-service gasoline, grocery items, and freshly prepared food items.

It continues to deliver healthy same-store sales and is confident that the momentum will likely sustain in FY23. Management’s guidance is in line with its web traffic trends. Per TipRanks’ website traffic tool, visits to caseys.com grew 137.35% in July 2022. Furthermore, traffic has increased by 91.21% quarter-to-date (Q1 - May-July).

CASY stock has received four Buy, one Hold, and one Sell recommendations for a Moderate Buy rating consensus. Further, analysts’ average price target of $229.50 implies 11.19% upside potential.

While analysts are cautiously optimistic, Hedge funds sold 5.5K CASY shares in the last three months. Moreover, 1.4% of TipRanks’ investors decreased their exposure to CASY stock in one month. Nevertheless, it has positive indicators from bloggers and sports an Outperform Smart Score of 9 out of 10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Rank: #1

Year-over-year Traffic Growth: 137.35%

Ross Stores operates Ross Dress for Less, off-price apparel, and a home fashion chain. Tough year-over-year comparisons and a challenging macro environment led management to take a conservative approach. However, management expects sales and profitability to improve as the year progresses.

Per TipRanks’ website traffic tool, visits to rossstores.com increased 298.99% in July 2022. Furthermore, traffic has grown by 142.72% quarter-to-date (Q2 - May-July). The solid improvement in web visits indicates that Ross Stores could deliver a better-than-expected top line in Q2.

Given the challenges, ROST stock has a Moderate Buy rating consensus on TipRanks based on 11 Buy and six Hold recommendations. Moreover, analysts’ average price target of $94.76 implies 7.50% upside potential.

Hedge funds sold 191.8K ROST shares in the last three months. Moreover, insiders sold ROST shares worth $81.5K during the same period. However, 1% of TipRanks’ investors increased their exposure to ROST stock in one month. It has a Neutral Smart Score of 7 out of 10.

Bottom Line

The website traffic trends show consumers have turned to bargain hunting as high inflation and rising interest rates pose challenges. However, supply bottlenecks and macro headwinds remain a drag for these corporations.

Built with the help of TipRanks’ stock comparison tool, here is the summary of how these bargain retail stocks stack up on TipRanks’ valuable datasets.

Continue to watch this space for updated website visit data for these bargain retail companies.

