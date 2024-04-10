Consumers Energy, Walmart Partner To Supply Clean Energy To Power 44 Michigan Locations

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) announced Wednesday a partnership with Walmart Inc. (WMT) to supply clean energy to 44 Walmart locations in Consumers Energy's service area in Michigan.

Under this partnership, Walmart has committed to matching 90 percent of the energy consumption at its 44 Michigan sites with renewable energy sourced from upcoming projects developed by Consumers Energy in Michigan.

This collaboration marks a significant achievement for Consumers Energy's Renewable Energy Program, which has garnered commitments from more than 30 businesses.

