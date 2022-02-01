Consumers Energy, GM Agree To Power Three Michigan Auto Plants With Clean Energy

(RTTNews) - Consumers Energy, the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (CMS), and General Motors (GM) agreed to power Michigan automotive plants in Flint, Burton and Wyoming with 100% clean energy. The automaker will use the clean energy to build the next generation of vehicles in Michigan.

GM made a 20-year agreement with Consumers Energy to use clean energy at its Flint Assembly Plant, Parts Processing Center in Burton and GM Components Holdings Plant in Wyoming. The commitment supports about 70 megawatts of emission-free renewable energy in Michigan.

Consumers Energy is working to protect the planet, with a Clean Energy Plan to close all of its coal-fired plants by 2025 and become carbon neutral by 2040.

