Consumers Are Struggling. Could Buying This Dollar-Store Stock Be a Brilliant Move?

Key Points

Fast-casual chains like Chipotle are seeing weakness in a key consumer demographic.

The labor market is showing signs of struggling.

Discount chains like Dollar General could benefit from the headwinds.

10 stocks we like better than Dollar General ›

Though the stock market has soared to record highs this year, 2025 hasn't been a walk in the park for the average American consumer. In fact, the signs that the consumer is struggling seem to be increasing. According to the University of Michigan, consumer sentiment just plunged to a three-year low, dating back to the depths of the 2022 bear market.

The labor market appears to have weakened substantially, as well. Although there hasn't been an official employment report from the government in two months, one report showed layoffs soaring in October, and job growth has been flat in recent months.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Consumer discretionary companies, including fast-casual chains like Chipotle and high-end footwear and apparel chains like Lululemon and Deckers (the makers of Hoka and Ugg), have all seen U.S. sales growth slow significantly this year. Chipotle CEO Scott Boatwright seemed to pinpoint the problem, noting that low-to-middle-income customers continued to reduce the frequency of their visits, and the 25-year-old to 35-year-old age group has been "particularly challenged."

Even smokers are trading down to cheaper cigarettes, as Altria said that the discount segment in the industry has expanded its share by 2.4 percentage points. CFO Salvatore Mancuso said, "Many adult smokers continue to face discretionary spending pressures resulting from a variety of macroeconomic headwinds, including the compounding effects of inflation."

What it means for investors

Consumer spending is the biggest driver of the American economy. It represents roughly 70% of U.S. gross domestic product (GDP).

However, not every corner of the consumer economy is struggling. The travel sector remains strong, as recent earnings reports confirmed. Expedia, which makes most of its revenue from the U.S., reported blowout third-quarter results and raised its full-year guidance. Cruise lines, like Carnival, and airlines also continue to report record demand and revenue.

Compared to restaurants or apparel, the travel industry tends to skew toward higher-end consumers and business travelers, so it's more resilient to pain at the lower end of the income spectrum. However, the pressure on lower-income consumers and weakness in the labor market could get worse and possibly lead to a broad pullback in the market, especially with the S&P 500 hovering at an all-time high.

Dollar General could benefit

With consumer spending weak and other economic data pointing to a slowing economy, stocks that benefit from consumers trading down could be well-positioned. One of those is Dollar General (NYSE: DG), the discount chain that has more locations than any other retail banner, with more than 20,000 stores across the U.S.

Dollar General is a countercyclical business. It tends to do better when the economy is doing badly and sees revenue growth accelerate when consumers are struggling.

For example, during the height of the Great Recession, same-store sales jumped 9.5% in fiscal 2010 and 9% in fiscal 2009. By comparison, in fiscal 2008, which took place mostly in 2007 before the economic woes started to hit, same-store sales were up just 1.9%.

Dollar General wont reportthird-quarter earnings until December. It's in the middle of its own turnaround as it has streamlined its supply chain and invested in better service and store improvements to try to claw back market share from Walmart and others.

In the company's second-quarter results, same-store sales rose 2.8%, driving revenue up 5.1% and earnings per share (EPS) up 9.4%. The retailer also raised its guidance for the year, a sign that the turnaround efforts are paying off faster than expected. In addition to the potential tailwinds from a weakening consumer, the stock also looks well-priced at a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of just 16.5, based on its EPS forecast of $5.80-$6.30.

Investors will learn more when Dollar General's third-quarter earnings report comes out on Dec. 4. However, if the consumer headwinds are sustained and the company can top its EPS forecast, the stock looks like a reliable winner during an uncertain time for investors.

Should you invest $1,000 in Dollar General right now?

Before you buy stock in Dollar General, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dollar General wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $624,230!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,187,967!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill and Lululemon Athletica Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill, Deckers Outdoor, Lululemon Athletica Inc., and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival Corp. and recommends the following options: short December 2025 $45 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.