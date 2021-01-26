Science Strategic Acquisition Alpha, a blank check company formed by venture firm Science Inc. targeting consumer tech, raised $270 million by offering 27 million units at $10. The company offered 4.5 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Michael Jones, CFO Thomas Dare, and President Peter Pham, who collectively co-founded studio and venture fund Science Inc. and have served as Managing Directors since 2011. Science Strategic Acquisition Alpha’s search for a target will be differentiated and targeted on the areas in which the management team has expertise in driving business transformations and creating value for investors: Direct-to-consumer (D2C) Brands, D2C Services & Marketplaces, and Mobile & Social Entertainment.



Science Strategic Acquisition Alpha plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SSAAU. Credit Suisse acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Consumer tech SPAC Science Strategic Acquisition Alpha prices upsized $270 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

