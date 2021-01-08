Science Strategic Acquisition Alpha, a blank check company formed by venture firm Science Inc. targeting consumer tech, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $225 million in an initial public offering.



The Santa Monica, CA-based company plans to raise $225 million by offering 22.5 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Science Strategic Acquisition Alpha would command a market value of $281 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Michael Jones, CFO Thomas Dare, and President Peter Pham, who collectively co-founded studio and venture fund Science Inc. and have served as Managing Directors since 2011. Science Strategic Acquisition Alpha’s search for a target will be differentiated and targeted on the areas in which the management team has expertise in driving business transformations and creating value for investors: Direct-to-consumer (D2C) Brands, D2C Services & Marketplaces, and Mobile & Social Entertainment.



Science Strategic Acquisition Alpha was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SSAAU. It filed confidentially on November 6, 2020. Credit Suisse is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Consumer tech SPAC Science Strategic Acquisition Alpha files for a $225 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.