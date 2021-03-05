Moose Pond Acquisition, NCV I, a blank check company backed by Next Coast Ventures targeting consumer technology, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The Austin, TX-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Moose Pond Acquisition, NCV I will command a market value of $250 million.



The company is led by CEO and Director Cotter Cunningham, who previously was the Founder, CEO, and Chairman of RetailMeNot from 2009 to 2019. He is joined by Chairman Brian Sharples, who was the Co-Founder and CEO of HomeAway from 2005 to 2017. Both individuals currently serve as advisors to Next Coast Ventures. Moose Pond Acquisition, NCV I intends to focus on high-growth businesses across consumer technology and related sectors.



Moose Pond Acquisition, NCV I was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MOOSU. Credit Suisse is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Consumer tech SPAC Moose Pond Acquisition, NCV I files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

