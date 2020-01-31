Consumer tech SPAC dMY Technology Group files for a $200 million IPO

dMY Technology Group, a blank check company targeting a consumer internet or mobile app business, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The Las Vegas, NV-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10 to command a market value of $250 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one warrant exercisable at $11.50.



dMY Technology Group was founded in 2019 plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol DMYT.U. The company filed confidentially on December 6, 2019. Goldman Sachs and UBS Investment Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal.



