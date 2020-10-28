Consumer tech app Streetbees raises $40 mln from investors

Streetbees, a startup that monitors the emotions of consumers and analyses their purchasing decisions, said on Wednesday it had raised $40 million from investors to develop its technology platform.

London-based Streetbees operates an app on which 3.5 million consumers share their thoughts, feelings and impressions at moments when they engage with brands. PepsiCo, Unilever and Proctor & Gamble are among its clients.

The Series B investment round was led by venture capital investor Lakestar, with participation from Latitude, Atomico, GMG Ventures and Octopus.

