Foresight Acquisition, a blank check company targeting consumer tech and healthcare industries, raised $275 million by offering 27.5 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Chairman Greg Wasson, the former CEO of Walgreens, where he served prior to founding his family investment office Wasson Enterprise. He is joined by CEO and Director Michael Balkin, who was previously a Partner and Co-Manager of the William Blair Small Institutional Portfolio and the William Blair Small Cap Growth Fund, and CFO Gerald Muizelaar, who has served as VP of Finance for Wasson Enterprise since 2017. Foresight Acquisition intends to capitalize on the track record and experience of its management team, focusing on the technology-enabled consumer and consumer healthcare industries.



Foresight Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FOREU. Cowen acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Consumer tech and health SPAC Foresight Acquisition prices $275 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



